new Delhi: An extremely cute video shared by an Indian Forest Service official is catching people’s attention on social media. This video is of an elephant’s small child and its mother. The special thing is that the elephant’s child has been given Z ++ security.

In this video of about 22 seconds, Hathini is eating grass on the roadside in the forest and her child is also seen trying to eat grass with his little trunk.

This video has been shared by an IFS officer named Pravin Kaswan. In one of his tweets, he has informed that this elephant baby is currently in Z ++ security.

In another tweet, Praveen says that the elephant baby does not know for a long time how to use his trunk. Over time, he learns to use the trunk, drinking water through it.

According to Praveen Kaswan, the trunk is a special tool for elephants. Elephants can also break a leaf of grass through trunk and uproot the big tree from the root.

That smaller one is under Z++ security. Elephants are love. @joy_bishnoi pic.twitter.com/wvMXooZxJA

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 17, 2020

आईएफएस अधिकारी ने यह भी बताया कि हाथी के बच्चे 3-4 साल तक मां के दूध पर ही निर्भर होते हैं इसके अलावा कुछ खाना वे दूसरे स्रोतों से भी लेते हैं. बड़े झुंडों में बच्चों की परवरिश सभी हथनियां- चाची, बहनों, दादी आदि करती हैं.

Also read:

India at number 94 in Global Hunger Index, Rahul Gandhi said – ‘Government is filling the pockets of special friends’