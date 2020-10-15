Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is very active on social media. These days, a video fan of Akshara is very much liked. In this song, the actress is seen lip-syncing in a Bhojpuri song. Seeing Akshara’s look and style in the video, the fans are not able to live without praising her.

Where Akshara Singh, who is seen in Yellow Top and Open Hair, is giving Lipsing and Expressions. At the same time, the song from the background ‘Bada roe hai hum we don’t cry, listen! Just die, die the same, do not come here. Sharing this video, Akshara wrote the caption – No Reel Here.

This song of Akshara Singh has got more than 30 thousand likes so far. After watching the video, the fans are sharing their reaction comment in the box. A fan wrote – And we were happy, the world was also happy. Another fan wrote – Do not really go here. Another fan wrote- Didi in truth, not coming here.

Let me tell you that it is not easy to guess the fan following of Akshara Singh. Akshara has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Recently the first look of Akshara Singh’s upcoming Bhojpuri film ‘Shubh Ghadi Aayo’ was done. Which was well liked by the fans.