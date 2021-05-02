“This victory has been very difficult,” said Pedro Acosta to AS after finishing the press conference in which he spoke of his fourth consecutive podium, which a rookie had never done before in all of World Cup history, and also his third victory in a row. The Moto3 leader, just 16 years old, already has a 51-point lead over the first of his pursuers, Antonelli, after the Spanish GP, which was the fourth of the season.

-What can you say?

-That has been difficult, it has cost. I usually have problems with my riding style at this circuit, as both Romano (Fenati) and Deniz (Öncü) have proven to be the strongest in the race and had better pace, but in the end, before the race I thought with my team that if he could win he would try, but he was also clear that he had to score points as they will be important throughout the season. In the end it was possible and I want to congratulate my mother, for being her day, to all my family and also to my coach Paco.

-What’s wrong with Jerez?

-Here’s normal, I suffer. Not in the race, but to pick up the pace, that’s why it was a tough weekend, compared to the previous three, since even in the warm up we had to change things to try to improve. This is for the team, because they have worked very hard to give me the best bike, for my family, my coach Paco, for all the mothers and especially for mine.

-It almost goes to the ground two laps from the end.

-Romano and Deniz had a superior pace, but we are in the home GP and we had to try everything to win. It has been suffered, but everything has turned out very well.

-Do you know that you are the youngest to get three consecutive victories?

– I have not read anything in the last days, because in Qatar I already had problems for reading too much, so now I prefer to stay out of all this.

-How did it affect you?

-I was first in FP1 of the first race in Qatar and I put too much pressure on myself. I think the best thing has been to forget everything and focus on working with the team.

-Did you know that a rookie had never made four podiums in his first four races in the World Championship?

-(Smile). Well, the truth is that we have worked quite well with the team and without them I am nothing, and even less without my coach, Paco.

-And what do you think of having two races ahead in the championship?

-Yes? It will be important to have that advantage for the circuits that do not go so well for us.

