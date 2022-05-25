Alien Isolation already demonstrated several years ago that a great survival-horror could be made from the Alien universe.

Before, in the selection of offers of 10 games for less than 10 euros in the PlayStation Store, I recommended you to buy Alien Isolation, one of the best space survival-horror that has reached our PCs and consoles. The atmosphere created in this video game by Creative Assembly sent us back to what many of us feel when we see it for the first time Alien: The Eighth Passengera sensation that ENFANT TERRIBLE also manages to convey with its latest work on Unreal Engine 5 on YouTube.

In just over a minute and a half of footage, we explore what appears to be the USCSS Nostromo, contemplating a level of detail about its corridors and rooms, computers, hypersleep chambers and a long etcetera that leaves us speechless. But we are talking about Alien, and in this saga there are not even two minutes to relax, showing a brief sequence in zero gravity and in the first person that does nothing but make us want strongly a new horror video game in the Alien universe.

And yes, we see the creature in a few moments, and we can only applaud its design. An excellent job by ENFANT TERRIBLE for which, according to a YouTube account, he has resorted to using different tools, such as 3ds Max, Lumberyard, Substance 3D Painter, Quixel Suite, After Effects, Photoshop, Maya, Houdini, Substance 3D, etc.

At the moment there is no record of whether there is a new Alien Isolation in development. And it is that from Creative Assembly they seem to be working on a new IP, although this will retain the commitment to science fiction of his acclaimed work. The last thing with the xenomorphs came to us last year, when Aliens: Fireteam Elite was released. This was more of an action-shooter bet, ideal to enjoy with friends online. You can read more about him in the analysis of Aliens: Fireteam Elite of 3DJuegos.

However, there is a bright future for the genre, with The Callisto Protocol confirming new details today and a long-awaited remake of Dead Space in the works.

More about: Alien and Unreal Engine 5.