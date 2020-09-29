Maruti Suzuki Jimny is eagerly awaiting the off-road SUV lovers in India and their wait is going to be long, as the company is working on a plan to make the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door variant fully made in India. is. Ever since the company announced the making of the Jimny after Maruti Suzuki’s highly popular off-road car Gypsy ceased production, public interest in the SUV has been well received.The biggest thing is that along with the 3 door option of Maruti Suzuki Jimny, 5 door option is also going to be brought in India, but for this you will have to wait a long time. It is believed that the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door variant is planned to be launched in the year 2022-23. However, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 3 door variant will be launched by next year i.e. March-April 2021. You have already seen the glimpse of Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the Auto Expo this year and we keep periodically informing about the features and possible price of this Dhansu SUV.

As per the report of our associate Economic Times, efforts are on to make the 5-door variant of Maruti Suzuki Jimny specially for Indian roads and it could be that the export of 3-door variants of this off-road SUV may be to be done. At present, the company is trying to produce 5 door variants of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India and some parts required for it are imported from outside and assembled at the plant in Gurugram. The company will order CKD kits from Japan for the 3 door variant of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Jimny will be made in Gujarat plant

According to Maruti Suzuki, the sales of Jimny 5 door variants will be higher in India, because there is a tremendous craze of SUVs in the people here. Maruti Suzuki’s parent company Suzuki is trying to produce a 5-door variant of the Jimny in India. In the coming years, the 3-door and 5-door variants of the Jimny will start production at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and in the coming years you will have a fully made in India Maruti Suzuki Jimny off-road SUV.

Know what is special in Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 7-10 lakhs. However, the 5 door variant of this off-road SUV may cost more. Talking about the features of Maruti Suzuki Jimny, it has a 1.5 liter petrol engine, which can generate torque of 130Nm with 102PS power. Along with this there are other features including 5 speed manual gearbox, LED lamps including 4 speed automatic transmission, 7 inch infotainment system, ABS, hill hold, hill descent control, automatic climate control, 2-6 airbags, high beam assist. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is scheduled to compete with other off-roader SUVs including the Force Gorkha and Mahindra Thar.