You can buy a new M2, or just buy this widebody M2 from the previous generation.

The new 2-series already has flared wheel arches as standard, so BMW had to get over that with the M2. So they did: the new M2 has wheel arches that you say to.

Once you’ve seen the new M2, the outgoing model may look a bit narrow, but there’s a solution to that problem. An M2 F87 is currently for sale in Friesland that seems to be even wider than the new M2.

With a body kit you can really kill the design, but that is not too bad in this case. The wheel arches are quite neatly integrated into the design and no pop rivets or weird frills have been used.

The M2 has not only received a widebody, but also a new bonnet, which is made entirely of carbon. You only see that when you open the hood, but there are also some visible carbon parts mounted here and there. The rims are also not standard: they come from Rotiform.

One look at the interior shows that this is not original either. The standard seats have had to clear the field. The front seats have been replaced with bucket seats with four-point harnesses, while the rear seats have been replaced with a roll cage.

Has anything been done to the engine? Yes, of course. Instead of 370 hp, this M2 delivers 420 hp. This is thanks to Stage 2 tuning, in combination with a new intercooler and a cold air intake. The Armytrix exhaust system also lends a helping hand.

All in all, serious money has been invested in this project, with a unique car as a result. The word ‘unique’ is seriously inflationary in the second-hand world, but in this case it is not a lie.

Obviously this is not the cheapest M2 in the Netherlands, although there are also plenty of more expensive ones. The car is offered on Autoscout24 for €64,950, with 25,500 km on the clock.

