From a tax collection exceeding budget expectations for the fiscal year 2024he state of oregon, in the United Statesmust return approximately US$1,000,000 to taxpayers in 2026.

The tax relief granted by the Oregon government is born from the so-called “kicker” law, which establishes that in case of exceeding state economists’ expectations by two percentage points determined in the budget lawthe difference must be returned to taxpayers. In this way, thousands of citizens of the state will receive a refund that went to taxes.

Regarding the return method, The money will come through a tax credit in 2026as is typically done according to the state’s tax collection agency on its website. In 2023, Oregon taxpayers received the largest “kicker” in history

The measure was raised on Wednesday, August 28, at a meeting of state legislators, when chief economist Josh Lehner assured through an analysis of the statistics of the last year that The levels of tax collection “have been higher than expected”according to information shared by the media OPB in an article.

The Oregon kicker who will refund taxes again

Although it is currently an estimate by state economists, if it goes through, the refund would be Oregon’s sixth consecutive kicker. Taxpayers do not need to take any specific action to receive the money.but they expect it through a tax credit after filing their tax returns.

Those citizens who wish to To know the status of the refund, you must enter the Revenue Online page. from the Oregon Department of Revenue, where you can also find a video describing refund deadlines.

For Check the status of your return, taxpayers must submit a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), your marital status, and the exact amount of your refund shown on line 47 of your Form OR-40, line 72 of your Form OR-40-N, or line 71 of your Form OR-40-P.