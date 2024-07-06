If you own a small business and have been struggling to keep it afloat over the past few months, good news, Michigan just launched a pilot program through which A guaranteed basic income will be provided to certain entrepreneurs low-income. Here are the details.

The Ann Arbor City Council signed an agreement with the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions in early June with the intention of supporting lower-income entrepreneurs.

It should be explained that Poverty Solutions is a university initiative aimed at collaborating with communities and public policy makers to find new ways to prevent and alleviate poverty through various actions.

Thus, a guaranteed income program because it has proven to be an effective method to combat general poverty And in the case of Michigan, it is hoped to improve the efficiency of targeting revenues to the poorest to help certain members of the community.

These types of programs respond, the authorities said, to the fact that Black entrepreneurs in particular face multiple barriers to success including, among others, the lack of access to capital and credit

It should be noted that this proposal is related to the federal funds that were allocated in 2022 for the Ann Arbor American Rescue Plan Act, a basic income pilot program that has been restructured and has new criteria, as described above.

How to participate in Michigan’s guaranteed income program?

According to the authorities, the proposal for guaranteed income will provide payments of around US$530 per month for two years to at least 100 entrepreneurs low- and moderate-income residents of Ann Arbor.

Interested parties must demonstrate that they have a low-level business and offer temporary jobs, informal businesses from home or simply provide their services to neighbors and friends.

Priority will be given to those who already receive some form of public assistance. or those on a waiting list to participate in housing programs. Also those who have families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunch programs.

However, authorities said that Any entrepreneur can participate even if he or she does not receive assistance, but the main requirement is to demonstrate need or financial difficulties.

Owners of formally established companies can also participate, But their annual income must be low or moderate, meaning not more than 300 percent of the federal poverty line, and they must explain why they are experiencing financial hardship.

If you meet the above requirements, you can register through the program’s website.