Texas holds first place in terms of the danger of its drivers, in contrast, with Washington DC, which ranked as the place with the safest drivers in the country. The recent study of Forbes Advisor reveals the states in the United States with the most dangerous drivers, providing valuable data on road safety in the country.

An intriguing fact is thatHalf of the states with the most dangerous drivers are in the southern region, while all but three of the states with the best drivers are located on the East Coast. The analysis, which compares all 50 states and Washington DC, is based on several critical factors related to fatal accidents.

When breaking down the data, Montana leads in drunk drivers involved in fatal accidents, while New Mexico has the highest number of fatal accidents related to distracted driving.

Additional data provided by the study reveals that in 2022, 46,000 people lost their lives in preventable traffic accidents on US roads. It is important to note that the analysis focused on some specific causes of traffic accidents, not all.

Results of the study on states with drivers

Texas tops the list: With the highest score of 100, Texas is positioned as the state with the most dangerous drivers, according to the study's methodology. In addition, it has high incidences of drowsy drivers (1.35) and those traveling in the wrong direction (1.53), which contributes to its position at the top.

Diversity in risk factors: Looking at the states that follow Texas, such as Louisiana and Kansas, you see a variety in risk factors. For example, Louisiana has a high score but a lower incidence of drowsy driving compared to Texas, indicating that other dangerous behaviors may influence its ranking.

Varied incidence in drowsy and wrong-way drivers: When analyzing the states with the most dangerous drivers according to the study, the variation in the incidences of drowsy drivers and those traveling in the wrong direction stands out. Wyoming, for example, has a high incidence of drowsy drivers (2.52),

(Also we recommend: Florida schools will have shorter schedules: starting when?)

The study not only ranks states on their road safety, but also highlights the importance of addressing specific problems

Drunk and distracted drivers a problem on US roads

The study methodology included the evaluation of elements such as number of drunk, distracted, drowsy and even wrong-way drivers involved in fatal accidents. Each state was scored, with 100 being the most dangerous indicator.

The implications of this study are significant. On the one hand, it can raise drivers' awareness about potential risks in different states, encouraging caution and responsibility while driving. On the other hand, it offers decision makers the opportunity to identify areas where more effective road safety strategies are needed.

This report not only provides a ranking of states on road safety, but also highlights the urgency of addressing specific issues that contribute to dangerous roads, in hopes of improving driver safety and reducing the number of accidents. mortals.