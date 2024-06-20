Although public education in the United States has been detached from religion for years, The state of Louisiana will become the first to require that the Christian Ten Commandments be displayed in all classrooms. The measure once again put the participation of religious beliefs in schools up for debate, as already happened in Florida.

The Louisiana legislature, which is mostly made up of Republican Party representatives, is pushing a conservative agenda in the state and proponents of the mandate measure say that They seek to promote moral values ​​among students.

According to the law that was signed by the state governor, Jeff Landry, now the Public schools will be required to present a poster with the 10 Christian commandments, which must be published in large font that is easily legible. This rule will apply to all public education institutions. from kindergarten to universities that are funded by the state.

Legislators who support this measure shared that, in addition to the 10 commandments, Posters must include four paragraphs in which they describe how you are Christian rules have been a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries, Therefore, they assure, the purposes are not religious.

It should be noted that the presentation of the commandments in the classrooms will begin to apply from 2025 and that no federal funds will be allocated to implement the measure. The posters must be financed through donations. A few weeks ago, a similar discussion had broken out in Florida, following the complaint of some parents over a rule approved by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Classrooms should display the ten Christian commandments. Photo:iStock

Positions against schools displaying the Ten Christian Commandments in the United States

Opponents of the measure that classrooms present the 10 Christian commandments announced that They plan to challenge the law demanding that authorities leave religion out of public education.

This is especially important because they believe that the rights of students who have different beliefs and who The laws of separation of church and state must be respected.

The case recalled what happened recently in Florida when the new curriculum was introduced, specifying that sixth graders would study ancient Jewish traditions and how they influenced the founding of the United States and its political system. Nevertheless, There were protests against it due to the religious implications since many parents considered that Christian commandments were questioned.in the opposite direction to what happened in Louisiana.