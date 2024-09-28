According to the criteria of
According to the company, customers paying for those types of places will have at least 5 inches more separation between seats, that is, more than 12 centimeters.
However, there is a small caveat. Precisely to be able to provide that additional space to clients who are willing to pay, Southwest will have to standardize legroom across its fleet to just 31 inches, about 78 centimeters.
Although this space is in accordance with the laws and what other airlines, such as Delta and United, offer, it is surprising because now Southwest’s Boeing fleets will lose about 2.5 centimeters of seat legroom for regular passengers.
The company’s executives are convinced that through this initiative they will be able to achieve additional revenue with minimal or no loss of regular seats, compared to adding a business class.
When will premium seats be available on Southwest Airlines?
According to what was announced by the Southwest Airlines company, around 450 of its aircraft, which will include its Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 Max 8 fleets will have the option of premium seats.
Users will be able to acquire these spaces starting in 2026, but it has not been reported how much more they will cost compared to regular seats.
