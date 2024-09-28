Various airlines around the world are transforming their business model with the intention of increasing their income. In that sense, the company Southwest has announced that it will feature premium seats with extra legroom. However, there is a small trap behind it.

According to the media Business InsiderSouthwest Airlines is trying to reduce costs and, at the same time, generate more revenue, so one of its initiatives has been to offer its customers premium seats that it said will be available on about a third of its planes.

According to the company, customers paying for those types of places will have at least 5 inches more separation between seats, that is, more than 12 centimeters.

However, there is a small caveat. Precisely to be able to provide that additional space to clients who are willing to pay, Southwest will have to standardize legroom across its fleet to just 31 inches, about 78 centimeters.

Although this space is in accordance with the laws and what other airlines, such as Delta and United, offer, it is surprising because now Southwest’s Boeing fleets will lose about 2.5 centimeters of seat legroom for regular passengers.

The company’s executives are convinced that through this initiative they will be able to achieve additional revenue with minimal or no loss of regular seats, compared to adding a business class.

Southwest will make space in regular seats smaller. Photo:Facebook Southwest

When will premium seats be available on Southwest Airlines?

According to what was announced by the Southwest Airlines company, around 450 of its aircraft, which will include its Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 Max 8 fleets will have the option of premium seats.

Users will be able to acquire these spaces starting in 2026, but it has not been reported how much more they will cost compared to regular seats.