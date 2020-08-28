Can update name only twice To update the Aadhaar card you can either visit the Aadhaar enrollment center or use online services to update your Aadhaar. But you cannot update your Aadhaar whenever you want. The UIDAI has imposed some restrictions. Like you can update your name only twice. According to the UIDAI’s Office Memorandum, the Aadhaar cardholder can now update his name in the Aadhaar card only twice.

Date of birth and gender will be updated only once Similarly the date of birth and gender can only be updated once during the lifetime of the Aadhaar card holder. Mobile and address can change many times in life, but birth date and gender do not change. This is the reason UIDAI has limited it. Once the birth date is disturbed, it can be replaced once. It is not allowed to do this again and again.

What documents are needed for change You must also have a valid document for any change in Aadhaar. Based on these documents, your address will be updated or changes like date of birth will be made. Currently, UIDAI considers 32 documents as identity proof, 45 documents as address proof and 15 documents as valid for change in date of birth, the entire list of which has been tweeted by UIDAI.

How much will be charged UIDAI has made a tweet and has told how much money will be charged for any change in Aadhaar. At the same time, it has also been told that a complete list of documents which will be needed for the changes is given. In its tweet, UIDAI has said that even if you make a change in your Aadhaar or make many changes, if you get a biometric update, then you have to pay a charge of Rs 100. On the other hand, if you only make changes in the demographic details, then only 50 rupees will have to be paid for it.

If your Aadhaar card has been created and any of your information in it is wrong, then you can correct it yourself. UIDAI, the issuing authority for the Aadhaar number, has made the process of updating it easy. Aadhar card can be updated both online and offline. You can update your address, name, date of birth, mobile number and email ID in the Aadhaar card.