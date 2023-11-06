The Gullwing doors are certainly not the only thing that makes this car special.

As you know, there was a vibrant Mercedes tuning scene in the ’80s. Widebodies, aftermarket Gullwing doors, brightly colored interiors: it couldn’t all be crazy enough. However, there was one tuner that went one step further than all other tuners.

The result was the car you see here in the photos: the Boschert B300. This is basically a C124 (the predecessor of the E-Class Coupé) with gull-wing doors, but Boschert has modified much more than just the doors.

For example, the C-pillar of the C124 has been moved 25 centimeters forward, giving the car a completely different silhouette. In addition, the original nose has been replaced by that of the R129 SL. As a result, Boschert B300 can hardly be recognized as C124 anymore.

The icing on the cake are the Gullwing doors. These were optional, because there are also B300s with conventional doors. In fact, this copy is the only one with Gullwing doors. Only a handful of B300s were built anyway, but this one is completely unique.

This car was basically a Mercedes 300 CE, but the engine was also not left untouched. The 3.0 liter six-in-line is equipped with two turbos, which produces 283 hp. In the standard configuration, the block delivered a maximum of 220 hp (if you had the 24-valve).

A bad Mercedes from the 80s should of course also have a special interior. This Boschert B300 does not disappoint in this area either: this copy has a two-tone purple interior.

This gives you yet another reason to raise the Gullwing doors as much as possible. The other reasons are that (A) the Gullwing doors are really cool and (B) the proportions with the doors closed are secretly not that nice.

In any case, one thing is certain: this is one of the most special from a period with many special Mercedes projects. The car will be auctioned later this month by RM Sotheby’s in Munich. The expectation is that the one and only Boschert B300 with Gullwing doors will fetch €250,000 to €300,000.

This article This unique Gullwing is a wonderful 1980s rarity first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

