This very extensively modified E21 3 Series is currently being auctioned in the Netherlands.

The 3 Series is a car that receives enough attention in all its manifestations, but the first generation is somewhat underexposed. That may have to do with the fact that there was no M3 of this generation. However, we now have a copy in front of us that is still very thick. Even if it's not an M3.

This is the top version of the E21, because the 323i was the thickest 3 Series that you could get at the time. This was the very first and at that time also the only 3 Series with a six-in-line. It delivered 143 hp and 192 Nm of torque.

However, the 323i that is now offered delivers considerably more power than that. There is still a straight-six under the hood, but it is no longer the original M20 six-cylinder. This has been replaced by the M106 inline-six from the E23 745i.

This block dates from approximately the same period, but is a lot larger (3.4 liters instead of 2.3 liters) and also equipped with a turbo. This results in 273 hp and no less than 422 Nm of torque. That's seriously a lot for a 3 Series from that time. For comparison: the later E30 M3 only had 195 hp and 230 Nm. And even an E90 M3 has less torque.

In addition to the engine, the gearbox has also been replaced. The five-speed gearbox that is now in it comes from an E28 535i. The chassis has also been overhauled, with an Alpina limited slip differential, Eibach springs and Bilstein shock absorbers. The brakes have not been forgotten either: the car is equipped with the hydraulic braking system of the E23 7 Series.

In addition to all the mechanical upgrades, this E21 has also undergone the necessary cosmetic interventions. The car is equipped with an Alpina front bumper, side skirts from Zender and Alpina rims (original or otherwise).

That wasn't all: the interior has also been given a makeover. This has been reupholstered in cognac leather and the steering wheel, clock and gear lever come from the Alpina range. The beautiful rear seats are also not original: they come from an old 6 Series.

To put it disrespectfully, this is a Frankenstein creation, but it does produce a beautiful whole. This is clearly a project that has involved an enormous amount of time and money. And you can now take over this ready-made, because the car is being auctioned via Collecting Cars. You can bid until tomorrow evening at 7:52 PM!

