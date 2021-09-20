Mauricio Pochettino committed a real crime of lese majesté by replacing Leo Messi against OL.

Lionel Messi appeared frustrated when he had to leave the Parc des Princes lawn to be replaced in the dying minutes of Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Lyon. The Argentine is not used to being substituted during matches and an incredible statistic proves it, since his coaches hardly ever ask him to give way to a teammate.

Messi is never replaced, Pochettino dared

According to Opta, Messi has appeared in 371 league games since 2010 and has only been substituted 18 times, half of them due to injuries. Going back further, out of the 554 league games Messi has played since the start of his career, his coaches have only decided to replace him 54 times in total. Last January, Ronald Koeman replaced Messi 20 minutes from the end of a match where FC Barcelona beat Granada 4-0, but this time, Mauricio Pochettino decided to do so with 15 minutes remaining, when the score was 1-1 in an important game. “We have made the decision to replace Messi due to a possible injury in the future,” Pochettino said after the game. “Important games are coming, and we have to protect him. These are decisions we make for the team. Everyone knows we have great players, we have to make decisions. “