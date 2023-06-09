Remarkable images from the flooded Kherson: an amphibious vehicle with huge wheels moves effortlessly through the streets to evacuate residents. It concerns the Sherp, a successful Ukrainian export product that can handle the most extreme conditions.

“Obstacles don’t block the way, they are the way.” With this clear slogan, the Kyiv-based manufacturer Quadro International introduces the completely self-developed Sherp. The vehicle is intended ‘for specialists who have to overcome natural difficulties as part of their profession’ such as rescue workers, geologists, oil workers, fishermen, hunters and adventurers who love extreme terrain.

And extreme terrain is the specialty of the four-wheel-drive Sherp, which fits five people in addition to the driver: The angular, compact vehicle can handle inclines of up to 35 degrees and effortlessly drives over objects up to a meter high. If a river crosses the path, it simply sails over it. “The Sherp always floats no matter how deep the water is, whether on lakes, rivers, banks, the shoreline or frozen water.”

Apocalyptic

Heat or freezing cold is no obstacle either. Between -40 to 45 degrees Celsius, the Sherp won't budge, so it just keeps driving in sweltering deserts or arctic terrain. "Works in smoke, fog, rain, blizzard, hurricane and heat." And because the Sherp has an additional fuel tank in each wheel, with space for 58 liters of diesel, it can drive for up to 2.5 days.

Thanks to its great versatility, the off-road vehicle has become a popular export product. The Sherp is popular in the US and Canada, among others. And the apocalyptic-looking vehicle scores not only with rescue workers or fans of extreme terrain, but also with rappers and hip-hoppers.



For example, Kanye West owns an entire army of Sherps. In 2020 he drove five to Chicago to promote the new model of his Yeezy sports shoe. The vehicle further surfaced in his video clip of Follow God. The controversial artist colleague Chris Brown also gave a Sherp as a gift, because he had been in the business for twenty years. "You have overcome countless hurdles and obstacles," he explained.

But since the war in Ukraine, the Sherp – equipped with a 1.8 liter, three-cylinder diesel engine – has also been doing useful work at home in the evacuation of residents. For example, now that the Kakhovka dam has been blown up and a large area around Kherson has been flooded. NOS correspondent Sander van Hoorn tweeted a photo of a Sherp in action on Thursday: ‘With this special amphibious vehicle, Masha is rescued, seven months pregnant, with grandma and cat’.

United Nations

It concerns one of the Sherps that manufacturer Quadro International gave to Ukraine’s Search & Rescue Team last year. On Sherp’s own Facebook page, the manufacturer talks about the current rescue operation. Water continues to flood Kherson, Nova Kakhovka and other towns and villages, killing people and destroying the Ukrainian ecology. Eighty settlements are at risk of flooding. Sherp is helping to evacuate people and animals in flooded parts of the Kherson region.”





And the amphibious vehicle does a good job in more places. For example, the Sherp is used by the Food Program of the United Nations during famines. “Sherp fights famines in various countries around the world.”

The Sherp is by no means cheap. The simplest basic version, the Sherp Pro, starts at 107,000 euros. However, the price quickly rises if a more extensive version is chosen.

Russian inventor

Remarkably enough, the Sherp was once invented by a Russian, the St. Petersburg engineer Alexei Garagashyan. He took inspiration from the famous monster trucks for the design. Ukrainian entrepreneur Vladimir Shkolnik saw potential in Garagashyan’s idea and bought the rights. He then started a design office in Kyiv in 2012. The rest is history.

