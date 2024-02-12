This is a Defender that is fast. Even though it is secretly not a Defender.

The old Defender is a model that was a source of inspiration for cars. This car has inspired not only the new Defender, but also the Ineos Grenadier and countless restomods. There are now so many Defender derivatives that we no longer cover them all, but we now have a project that is worth highlighting.

Let's just say that this is not a converted one Defender is. It is a completely new car, but one that is clearly inspired by the Land Rover Defender. The manufacturer makes no bones about that, because this car is called the SV Rover.

The first letters do not stand for Special Vehicles, but for Scarbo Vintage. This American store already has more special projects to its name, such as the SV F1. That's a kind of F1 car from the 1960s, but with modern technology. They also (co-) designed Ken Block's Hoonipegasus.

Anyway, their latest creation is this SV Rover. This is kind of a Baja racer for the street. While a classic Defender cannot be moved forward, we are looking at a lightning-fast device here. For the powertrains you can choose from a 1,100 hp supercharged V8 or a 1,020 hp electric powertrain.

In both cases you get four-wheel drive, but at the push of a button you can also make it rear-wheel drive. Thanks to airride, the ride height is also adjustable and the SV Rover also has four-wheel steering. If you go for the V8 you get an eight-speed automatic transmission that can be operated with paddle shifters.

You should not buy this car for practical reasons, because you only get two seats and there is no luggage space left either. The engine (if present) is located behind the front seats. If you go for the electric version, you get a 75 kWh battery pack on board. How far does that get you? That is not mentioned.

Of course, this thing is of no use to you in the Netherlands, but if you live in the outback or the sandbox, for example, this should be a very nice toy. Unfortunately, it is also a very expensive toy: Motorauthority reports that it has a price tag of 1.4 million euros…

