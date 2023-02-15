And according to what was published by the “UBI” website, the lead study author, Dr. Kartik Kailas Venkatesh, said: “In the case of obesity, women are more at risk of having larger children, and they are also more likely to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.” .

Women who deliver large babies are more likely to suffer from glucose intolerance and high blood sugar during pregnancy, Venkatesh said.

“I think this is something we need to do more research on, so we can develop better counseling and prevention options for women and their families,” he added.

Preventing diabetes starts with checking blood sugar levels during and after pregnancy, said Dr. Donette Lewis, director of the Center for Maternal Health at Northwell Health in New York.

She added, “If a woman’s blood sugar is high, her diet should be changed to reduce carbohydrates, and thus to lower her blood sugar.”

“Mothers should be monitored with something called a continuous glucose monitor, which is inserted under the skin and checks blood sugar every 15 minutes,” Lewis advised.

“Mothers at risk should be screened every year by their primary care physician,” she added.