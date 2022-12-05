Engine changes are difficult jobs in themselves. The engine should just fit and then you also have to get it running. You deserve even more kudos when you get a seemingly too big engine crammed into a car that’s too small. The owner of this classic BMW E21 3-series with V10 that is now for sale succeeded.

There is very little original left of the old 3 series. There is a wider front bumper and the wheel arches have grown considerably. Furthermore, the builder tried to transfer as much as possible from the E60 M5 to the small 3-series. Among other things, the wheels come from the M5, but the showpiece is of course under the hood.

Specifications of the BMW E21 3 Series with V10

The 5.0-liter V10 originally had an output of 507 hp. You know the owner a bit now, so you probably expect him to tune the bike too. But of course: to 608 hp, he claims. The higher power was achieved thanks to chip tuning and a sports exhaust. We admit we laughed out loud at the interior. The dashboard is literally sawed off to get it into the E21.

We are fans of this silly 3-series with V10; and we haven’t even heard his engine roar yet. The car is for sale at our eastern neighbours. The asking price is 49,000 euros, or about what you pay nowadays for a B-segmenter with some options. We would advise you to do it for the idea alone – although we fear that the (undoubtedly very skilled) builder gives no guarantee.