Due to the name of the TechArt GTstreet R Touring, you would expect it to be a subtle thing, but that is disappointing.

It's easy to get lost on the Porsche website when trying to navigate the jungle of 911 versions, but that does mean there's something for everyone. At least, a lot of tuners claim not. So you can always visit companies such as Manhart and even Brabus afterwards to improve your 911 even further. Or of course to TechArt, which can do many exciting things with your 911.

TechArt GT Street R Touring

According to Porsche's naming, TechArt is now coming up with a version that Porsche has not yet invented. This is the TechArt GTstreet R Touring. The GTstreetR is based on the Turbo, so you expect a kind of Turbo that looks like a Carrera, as if it were a GT3 Touring Package. In any case, you expect something subtle, right? Touring implies that you can leave all the lightweight circuit gear at home and attack a mountain pass with it.

Well, subtle isn't exactly the word to describe the GTstreet R Touring. It's a little more subtle than some other TechArt creations, but otherwise it's the automotive equivalent of a reflective vest on a wedding dress: subtle is different. Many carbon fiber parts on the bumpers and TechArt even seems to embrace the trend where extra accent is given to the wheel arch edges with black parts. The stripes on the front lid are somewhat reminiscent of the 911 R. Just slightly.

Same story on the back. Well, the GTstreet R Touring did not opt ​​for a large rear wing, but a ducktail spoiler. In theory we wouldn't have anything against that, if it weren't for the fact that it is very large. In fact, the ducktail spoiler is also the biggest difference between a Touring and a non-Touring.

Interior

The interior is also being addressed. That fits with the Touring theme: the GTstreet R Touring does not get bucket seats or carbon fiber inserts, but a half black and half brown interior with beautiful materials. Including the back seat, so fun for four.

800 hp

The 3.7 liter six-cylinder of the Turbo S, which normally produces 650 hp, is also boosted for the TechArt GTstreet R Touring. To 800 hp and 950 Nm, that is. This allows you to accelerate to 350 km/h and sprint from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds. Still a nice 0.2 second sprint and 150 hp and 20 km/h top speed compared to a normal Turbo S. If that's all a bit too much for you, you can also opt for a basic package with 710 hp and 900 Nm.

Well. The TechArt GTstreet R is not as subtle as a Touring Package, but by TechArt standards this is a little more subtle. There will be 25 copies and you can only know what that costs if you want to buy it.

This article This tuned 911 is subtle (more subtle than some cars) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#tuned #subtle #cars