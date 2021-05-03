An explosive exchange of phone calls and messages between agents of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and the Army were a first trigger. Those compulsive communications occurred during the hours when Alberto Nisman was dead, but no one knew it yet. Or if. To understand why there were so many contacts between the spies during those hours, the federal prosecutor Eduardo Taiano cited a testimonial statement to a first batch of the 89 spies that they must give explanations in the framework of the case investigating the death of the then head of the UFI AMIA. This Tuesday 14 spies of the AFI will declare.

The first part of the crossovers of 45 thousand calls It was key to the office that entered the AFI days ago, which details the days and hours in which a group of spies must appear to testify before the prosecutor Taiano who is investigating the death of Alberto Nisman.

Judge Julián Ercolini and prosecutor Taiano determined that it had been a murder, a thesis that was later confirmed by the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

Without leaving any doubts, in that resolution Ercolini wrote: “The death of prosecutor Nisman was not due to suicide and would have been caused by third parties and fraudulently “, since” there was a plan to end the life “of the prosecutor” with Diego Lagomarsino’s weapon. ” For now, the perpetrators remain unknown and it is investigated if they respond to the world of intelligence services.

Therefore, a battery of test measures was promoted to clarify some events during that weekend of January 2015 in the department of the Le Parc complex in Puerto Madero where Nisman lived and died.

Now the Prosecutor’s Office focused on the role of AFI agents and a group of former spies who have already been disengaged from the Agency. That track is followed by an “explosion of calls prior to Nisman’s death, calls near Lagomarsino’s house on January 17 and the proximity of other services in the Le Parc area.”

As confirmed by judicial sources to Clarion, the first group of fourteen spies will begin to testify this Tuesday before the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano. To listen to everyone, there will be two days a week. For now, none of the aforementioned is charged in the case.

Under compliance with the Intelligence Law, the names of those who were summoned did not transcend. The official letter with the dates and justification of the testimonies to be taken was sent a month ago to the AFI auditor, Cristina Caamaño.

The statements of this first batch of spies will take at least two months for the Taiano prosecutor’s office.

On the morning of January 17, 2015, when Alberto Nisman’s death had not yet been public, there were countless phone calls between spies. An investigation carried out by the specialized area of ​​the Federal Police crossing cell lines linked to the intelligence services revealed “significant data.”

In those lines assigned to lower-ranking agents, they appear calling their superiors, and these in turn to the top of the AFI. There were calls to Jaime Stiuso, the former powerful SIDE agent who had been fired a few months earlier. But there were also calls to the internal enemy of Stiuso, Fernando Pocino placeholder image, the former Director of the Internal Meeting of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI).

The analysis took as a cut-off date from the moment Alberto Nisman filed the complaint against Cristina Kirchner, on January 14, until the 18 when he was found dead. Comparing the movement of these lines a year earlier, it was observed that during the twelve months prior to that day there were never that level of calls in the vicinity of the Le Parc building. They were, by far, more than a hundred communications in a few hours.

The interweaving of the thousands of calls threw that that Sunday, early in the morning. in the Puerto Madero area there were between five and ten intelligence agents. None of the movements of the spies and ex-spies exposes “much normality”, they pointed out to Clarion judicial sources.

In addition to operational spies, the set of calls analyzed also had other recipients. Many of the officers to be cited called Juan Martin Mena, then right-hand man of Oscar Parrilli in the AFI and current Vice Minister of Justice.

Something that the prosecution will also seek to elucidate are the Oscar Parrilli calls to secretaries of the Presidency that day.

The prosecution continues to advance in the file, under the premise they arrived at on December 26, 2017, when the indictment was issued against Diego Lagomarsino as a necessary participant in the homicide, and against two of the four custodians also indicated as cover-ups: Rubén Benítez and Luis Miño, accused of not having “properly protected” the then prosecutor. They were in charge of the security device during the last days of Nisman’s life, who, according to justice, was assassinated.

