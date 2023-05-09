In the text, the plenary also discusses payment of copyright on digital platforms; Items were removed from the fake news PL

The Chamber of Deputies will vote this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) on the urgent request for the project that regulates the remuneration of journalistic content and the payment of copyright on digital platforms. Initially, the 2 items were in the bill of fake news (PL 2,630 of 2020), but deputies preferred to vote on both issues in a separate text.

The project is authored by the deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ). The urgency vote was included in the agenda after agreement between party leaders. The rapporteur of the text, deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA), confirmed to the Power360 the information.

Urgency serves to speed up the processing of a project. If approved, the initiative does not need to go through committees and will be discussed directly in the plenary of the Chamber.

The text establishes that platforms remunerate journalistic companies. It also imposes rules for paying cultural content producers.

Last week, the vote on the fake news bill was postponed after pressure from digital platforms, the opposition and the evangelical bench against the text.

The rapporteur for the proposal, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), said on Saturday (May 6, 2023) that it was “kind” to the idea of ​​removing the sections that deal with streaming services and remuneration to journalism companies from the proposal that intends to regulate digital platforms.