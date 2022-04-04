Culiacan, Sinaloa. This Tuesday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m., in the Pablo de Villavicencio Theateris presented the Sinaloa Young Dance Company of the Sinaloense Institute of Culture, with the choreographic show “Inalienable”, with a series of choreographic soliloquies by various authors, with free admission.

The Sinaloa Young Dance Company, made up of teachers from the Sinaloa Higher School of Dance of the ISIC, thus begins the celebration of the 15th anniversary of their training, which will cover the whole of this year and which includes the replacement of some pieces from their repertoire and the participation of their founders and co-founders.

Within the didactic platform “Los Martes se Baila”, “Inalienable” is a didactic program of solos and duets, which has three guest artists Michelle Félix, Víctor Taboada and Gabriel Uriarte, and this time includes the pieces “El Fauno”, by Edylin Zatarain, played by Carlos Zamora; “When it sparks”, by Berenice Arias (winner of the 2019 Héctor Chávez Culiacán Choreography Award for best creative proposal and best musical edition), set to music by maestro Víctor Taboada.

It will also present “La Venada”, by Michelle Félix, guest dancer, ESDS graduate, who will be musically accompanied by maestro Gabriel Uriarte, to close with “Una Tormenta”, by Edylin Zatarain, performed by herself and accompanied musically by Mariachi Celeste.

Among other activities programmed during these Sinaloa Youth Dance celebrations, there is the re-release, on May 3, of the play “Perpetuum Tempus”, a co-production of the Physical Momentum Company and the CDJS, original by Francisco Córdoba, with dance theater.

In addition, Danza Joven will participate in the 18th José Limón Ensemble with the work “From the shell of the turtle”, a co-production between Danza Visual, from CDMX, and Danza Joven, within the framework of the 35th José Limón International Dance Festival 2022. It is a transdisciplinary show that reinterprets the classic children’s story “Momo”, by Michael Ende.