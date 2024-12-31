This Tuesday, La Grossa de Cap d’Any distributes eight great prizes ranging from 5,000 to 200,000 euros

The twelfth edition of the Grossa de Cap d’Any, a draw held in Barcelona, ​​will distribute eight grand prizes this Tuesday ranging from 5,000 to 200,000 euros. Specifically, there is a first prize of 200,000 euros per ticket, a second of 65,000, a third of 30,000, two quarters of 10,000 and three fifths of 5,000 euros.

The draw will take place at 1:05 p.m. The La Dooble game once again accompanies the Grossa, so on the same bill there are two numbers, one participates in La Dooble and the other in the Grossa.

In addition to the main prizes, the prizes are maintained at the endings of the eight winning numbers (4 digits, 3 digits and 2 last matching digits), as well as the numbers before and after each one. All tickets ending in the last figure of the first prize will also be refunded.

This year, 100,000 numbers have been put on sale (from 00000 to 99999), with a total of 40 series, 30 in physical format, five in electronic format and five assigned to La Grossa de’s shares with La Dooble. The price per La Grossa ticket is 10 euros.

During the draw, the results of the Dooble draw will be announced, with three winning numbers and the winning entities. This lottery game is created especially for the non-profit entities in Catalonia that have distributed the winning numbers.