Not only petrol and diesel engines for passenger cars will soon have to disappear from the showrooms, diesel trucks also no longer have eternal life. And that’s quite a thing, because the vast majority of freight transport on the road runs on diesel. The English HVS thinks that hydrogen is the future for this.

The new company today presented the Heavy Goods Vehicle, abbreviated to HGV. The hydrogen truck must be able to drive 500 kilometers on one tank. It is not known how much hydrogen the truck likes, but an earlier prototype had a capacity of 32 kilograms of hydrogen. Refueling should in any case be a lot faster than charging a battery.

No hydrogen combustion engine

The truck is equipped with a fuel cell. This unit converts hydrogen into electricity for an electric motor. The truck also has a small battery to recover energy when braking. Braking on the electric motor also protects the brakes, which is very useful when the truck is driving downhill. It is not known how long the car can brake before the batteries are full.

A spokesperson for HSV informs TopGear Netherlands that the truck will be ready for sale in 2025 and will then also be available for customers in Europe. So you should be able to spot the first hydrogen trucks from HSV within three years. Now we think we need to set up a few more filling stations for hydrogen. It is unknown what the truck will cost.

Or would you rather go for an electric truck? The Tesla Semi should already appear on the American roads this year and who knows in 2025 also in the Netherlands. Although at Tesla it is always very difficult to estimate when the vehicles will appear here.