Deepika Padukone has reached the NCB office to participate in the inquiry. Deepika arrived in the SUV wearing a simple kurta. The entire media is eyeing this matter. He tried tricks to avoid chasing cameras and media.

Vehicles were chased while returning from Goa

Deepika Padukone lives in Worli. According to a Times Now report, she stayed at the NCB office hotel in Kolawa to prevent the media from following her. Apart from this, she also wanted to reach office on time. Deepika was summoned on Wednesday. She was then in Goa to shoot Shakun Batra’s film. He was chased by media cars while returning from Goa. She did not want such a situation to be born again.

NCB not satisfied with Deepika’s responses

It is being told that due to this, Deepika took a small car, whose number was not known to anyone. Deepika reached NCB guest house on time. According to reports from inside, he and his manager Karishma are being questioned together. The NCB is not satisfied with some of Deepika’s responses.

Karishma denied the use of drugs during the interrogation on Friday. He had said that Tabaco drinks cigarettes. Today, when Deepika and Karisma sat face to face and questioned the drug chat, they said that they do not take drugs. The NCB asked who the two were asking for this video / hash in the chat.

