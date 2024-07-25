Home page World

From: Lilly Geissler

Press Split

Is the car too hot in summer? This trick can help © picture alliance / dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

It can get pretty hot in the car, especially in summer. A brilliant life hack from the internet provides a breath of fresh air.

It’s summer again in Germany. When the sun is blazing down from the sky, we often find it difficult to keep a cool head. It’s especially bad in the car. But there are many life hacks that are designed to make the road trip more pleasant.

But what about parking? Who hasn’t been there: It’s lunchtime, the sun is blazing down from the sky and you’re looking for a parking space and there’s not a single shady spot available. You know full well that when you get back into the car later, a sauna awaits you. A trick from the Internet is supposed to help you cool down the car a bit before getting in and avoid an involuntary sauna session. The genius thing about it? The trick works with almost every car! The only thing you need is your key:

If you have a car with electric windows and a remote control, you can simply lower your windows using the car key without having to turn on the ignition. This way you can easily cool down your car before getting in and create some airflow. However, if your remote key battery is empty, This trick will help you for now.

To do this, you simply have to hold down the open button and all the windows in your car will go down at the same time. The trick also works the other way round: if you want to close the windows again, you have to hold down the close button. The windows will be up again in no time.

Under the TikTok video, some users commented that the trick would not work for their car, even though they met all the requirements: Sometimes this function has to be activated first. The best way to do this is to look in the instructions for your vehicle.

Of course, it is also important that you do not leave any objects in the car if you leave it with the windows open. If, despite this ingenious trick, your steering wheel is still too warm, another

Did you know this trick? If not, will you try it yourself soon? Find out here why grill tongs can be really practical in the car.