WhatsApp It has established itself as the favorite messaging application with which people interact. Either with their loved ones or with work, the application of target Not only is it used to share text messagesbut it is a platform that allows Also send multimedia files and documents. Until relatively little, the biggest problem were heavy files, since only allowed them with a limit of 100 MB. But luckily, That has changed.

How to share large files on WhatsApp

WhatsApp already allows you to send up to 2 GB files Portaltic/EP

Currently, WhatsApp Allows sending files up to 2 GB. Some load data that are applicable to any type of filewhether photos, videos or documents. This is the step by step you must follow to send a file:

Open the conversation you want to send the file. Touch the clip icon to attach files. Select “Document”, even if the file is a photo or video. Search and select the file you want to send. Send the file.

This option thus allows you to send a file one more size without having to compress it or have to resort to other tools such as Google Drive or Wetransfer. However, it should be noted that sending a file in this format You will also be sharing metadata or additional informationso he tries to always be safe contacts.





What happens if I want to send a more than 2GB file?

That a routine file exceed 2GB It is not very recurrent, since it is a relatively high weight that is equivalent to what would be about 450 songs. However, there are times when you can reach these figures. In this situation pages like Wetransfer could no longer be an opcióN, because this application can only send files for free of up to 2 GB.





However, always The option is to generate a folder with the files to share on Google Drivesince it allows you to upload files up to 5 TB. Once within the application and upload the click folder in ‘Share with people and groups’. There you can choose whether those who access through it are only readers, they can comment or if they are editors. This is step by step:

Go up the file to Google Drive:

Locate the file on your device.

Use the “Share” option and select “Save in Drive”.

Wait for the climb to be completed.

Get the download link:

Once up, go to Google Drive and look for the file.

Select the file and play in “Share.”

Change the configuration to “any user with the link” so that anyone with the link can access.

Copy the generated link.

Share the link at WhatsApp:

Open the conversation in WhatsApp.

Paste the copied link and send it.





