A recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge has shown that Social anxiety disorder (SAD) can have a lasting negative impact in people’s lives. This disorder not only affects how individuals feel in social situations, but also how they are perceived by others, making them seem less sympathetic, authentic and desirable as interlocutors or partners.

He social anxiety disorderalso known as social phobia, is characterized by a constant fear of being negatively evaluated in social situations. This fear leads people to experience extreme anxiety and engage in safety behaviors to protect themselves from criticism and social rejection. These behaviors may include avoiding unnecessary interactions and trying not to draw attention to themselves, according to RT.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to the Cambridge study, people with high social anxiety tend to have more negative social outcomes than those without anxiety. These individuals are treated worse by their peers at school and are seen as less warm and authentic in social interactions, which are generally scarce.

The research involved two groups of participants. The first group, consisting of 29 people with an average age of 35, was diagnosed with SAD. The second group consisted of 40 students with an average age of 18 with no symptoms of SAD. social anxiety.

Participants completed surveys about their level of social phobia, use of safety behaviors, and perception of authenticity. At the same time, their interlocutors rated their authenticity and friendliness from another room.

The results showed that people with social anxiety scored lowest on authenticity and agreeableness . Additionally, many responded that they felt forced, rather than authentic or sincere, when interacting. Their peers also described them as less authentic compared to those with low social anxiety.

Researchers also highlighted that SAD can hinder professional development. People with the disorder tend to avoid situations that require social interaction, such as public speaking or leading teams. This can prevent them from advancing in their careers, as leaders are often seen as active and confident.

Recognizing and treating SAD is crucial to improving the quality of life of those affected. Cognitive-behavioral therapies and other therapeutic approaches can be effective in helping people manage their anxiety and improve their social skills.