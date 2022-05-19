The new installment of the Rebellion action and shooting saga will hit stores very soon, for PC and consoles.

There is not Sniper Elite without a good death chamber where we can carefully see the consequences of our actions on the human body. At Rebellion they know the demands of their audience in this regard, which is why they have developed an improved “kill cam” for Sniper Elite 5 that promises to be more realistic and macabre than ever once the action and shooting video game hits stores on May 26.

Those responsible are serious, and to make it clear they have shared a new trailer for Sniper Elite 5 starring 100% by the death camera.

The ‘kill cam’ will also work with SMGs and pistols“The classic X-ray kill cam is back more realistic and macabre than ever to show the true destructive power of each shot,” reads the Sniper Elite 5 purchase listing. “Bones will cause bullets to ricochet unpredictably , making his way through the enemy bodies. Submachine guns and pistols can also trigger the kill camplus slow motion to add drama to multiple shots.

In a statement they add the inclusion of iron sights for both submachine guns and pistols in Sniper Elite 5, a fact that will help players make more accurate shots and, therefore, activate the kill cam when your expertise deserves it.

Elite snipers, on the other hand, will have the ability to speed up or slow down the cutscene, and will even have the option to adjust the camera angle. Rebellion reminds that, however, kill cam can be disabled.

Sniper Elite 5 wants to offer an unparalleled experience when shooting with a sniper rifle, taking players to combat the Nazi war machine in France in 1944. The FPS opens on October 26 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One; In addition, it will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass. In the meantime, you can take a look at the review of Sniper Elite 4 where we highlight its kill cam.

