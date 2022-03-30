“Two RPG worlds converge thanks to the content exchange between Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus.” Bandai Namco presents a crossover between its two RPGs, which will allow Tales of Arise players to unleash the power of the mind thanks to new content for the based game, while Scarlet Nexus players will be able to challenge the destiny that unites them thanks to new content. of Tales of Arise that they will have at their disposal.

