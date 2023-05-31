Giuseppe Spagna leaves a wife and a son: the prosecutor of Castrovillari has opened an investigation into the umpteenth case of death at work

The umpteenth tragedy at work in Italy occurred yesterday morning in Calabria, more precisely in Rocca Imperiale. Joseph Spain, a 38-year-old worker, lost his life after a boulder hit him flat. The man was carrying out maintenance work in a watercourse and a landslide would have detached from a retaining wall and hit him.

There are about 200 people who in the first months of 2023 have lost his life while they were doing their job. An increased figure compared to the same period of the previous year and a number that unfortunately continues to grow day by day.

The latest tragedy of this kind occurred around 10:00 in the morning yesterday in Calabria, more precisely in the municipality of Imperial Fortress.

An earthmoving company in Castrovillari was engaged in making the banks of a waterway safe and Giuseppe, a 38-year-old from Roseto Capo Spulico, was one of the workers employed on the construction site.

The dynamics of what happened has yet to be ascertained by the Public Prosecutor’s Office Castrovillaribut the first findings and the most accredited hypothesis speak of one landslide which has detached from a concrete wall built to limit the water of the stream.

The earth and boulders detached from the embankment, according to what has emerged so far, they would have fully overwhelmed the 38-year-oldleaving no escape.

The call to help was immediate and the latter arrived on the construction site, but for the man it was not already there nothing more to do.

Condolences for Giuseppe Spagna

The investigation opened by the Prosecutor’s Office will serve, as well as to clarify the dynamic of what happened, also to ascertain if the safety rules were all respected and if they exist responsibility in the accident.

Beyond the bureaucratic facts, what remains is the great painby a family and an entire community, which suddenly lost a very young man respected by all.

Giuseppe Spagna was married and had a little son.