The electric car is the reality of the motor industry. More and more plug-in cars flood our streets promising more performance, more comfort and less pollution. However, the penetration of electric cars is not the same in all markets in the world and that forces brands to have different strategies depending on the country. Toyota claims to have delayed its electric plans, but in China, where the demand for electric cars is very high, they offer more vehicles than we can have here. Some as attractive and interesting as the bZ3C. An SUV called to rival the Tesla Model Y.

Although we Europeans only enjoy the Toyota bZ4X, an SUV that has barely caught on with drivers, the Chinese have a wider range of products at their disposal. Exclusive cars that in many cases have been developed in close collaboration with other local manufacturers. In this particular case The bZ3C has been created with the help of China’s largest manufacturer, BYD.which has contributed much of its knowledge in batteries and electric motors. Toyota is ready to sell it en masse. Its characteristics are not only interesting on the other side of the world.

The bZ3C was first presented as a concept. Today it is a real and definitive product.

A complete electric D-SUV for less than 25,000 euros

The Japanese have raised the bar with their latest release, although it was presented a few months ago, at the last Beijing Motor Show, to be exact. Due to its measurements we can place it perfectly in the D-SUV segment: 4.78 meters long, 1.87 meters wide and 1.51 meters high for a total wheelbase of 2.88 meters. Toyota wants to manufacture many and very quickly and that limits the customization options. Five colors available for the body and three different shades for the interior. The most exclusive finish offers two-tone paint with a black roof as a contrast.

Inside, the Toyota bZ3C offers a combination of styles, between Toyota and BYD. The layout is reminiscent of the bZ4X, although in this case the Japanese offer a larger panel, 15.6 inches. Its extensive equipment includes elements such as an advanced autonomous driving system through the installation of a LiDAR radar, video calls, voice control and many other common resources, some of them based on Artificial Intelligence. No less notable is the mechanical structure. At the moment only a single-engine version with 200 kW of power has been announced. (272 HP). It is powered, of course, by an LFP battery manufactured by FinDreams, BYD’s energy subsidiary.

A very minimalist and very well equipped interior.

There are two battery sizes available, although at the moment the capacities have not been revealed. Yes they have Autonomies, between 550 and 630 kilometers of range approved under China’s CLTC protocol. Now comes the really interesting thing, the price. Toyota knows it needs to knock down tariffs in order to be successful. Chinese fonts They assure that the starting price will be around 22,000 euros, applying the corresponding currency exchange rate. A very acceptable bill not only for Chinese drivers, but also for Europeans who, surely, would be delighted to enjoy the Toyota bZ3C.