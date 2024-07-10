Home page World

Banyalbufar is struggling with a water shortage. Even tanker trucks can no longer ensure the supply. Now the pipes are turned off at certain times.

Banyalbufar – Mallorca (Spain) is a popular holiday destination for many Germans. Aside from the famous Ballermann, the island offers a variety of picturesque landscapes. This includes Banyalbufar – a tourist resort known for Malvasia wine and its terraced cultivation. But the village is currently battling extreme drought. Residents and visitors have therefore been banned from using water at certain times. During other periods, no water will flow at all.

A tourist resort on Mallorca is suffering from drought – water is delivered by tanker trucks

According to the Austrian newspaper heute.at The town has been struggling with water shortages for weeks. Until now, tanker trucks loaded with drinking water have been able to provide relief. But now even this supply is no longer sufficient. The town must take stricter measures that affect all residents, regardless of whether they are locals or tourists.

Banyalbufar on Mallorca severely limits the water supply: no water from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The city council announces in a notice Measures: “From July 15 until the situation improves, there will be temporary water outages throughout the city network. There will be no water supply from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.” Water will be made available during the rest of the day, but this is subject to strict rules: “Daily consumption must not exceed 75 liters per inhabitant/day and tourist location.” This will be strictly monitored.

In addition, certain activities are completely prohibited for residents. These include: “Filling swimming pools, irrigation, watering orchards and gardens with water from the municipal drinking water network, washing terraces, cars and facades; or any aesthetic use of water with water from the municipal drinking water network, filling water tanks with water from the municipal drinking water network.” Similar measures were also taken in 2023. However, the drought did not start until later in the summer last year. Having such difficulties as early as the beginning of July is not common.

Several municipalities on Mallorca are affected by the restrictions

The mayor of Palma, Joan Vives Gelabert, warned: “We demand the greatest possible cooperation from citizens to ensure responsible water consumption in this emergency situation.” The measures will remain in force until the drought situation improves.

Similar steps have had to be taken in other places. In the Spanish municipality of Estellencs, water consumption per person per day has been reduced to 100 litres. Here, too, watering and washing cars are prohibited. Several municipalities in Spain have announced similar measures. (No)