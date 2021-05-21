The company “Google” announced a new tool that helps its users to detect skin diseases, through the company’s artificial intelligence chips, and it is scheduled to be launched later this year.

Peggy Boy, director of the new tool at Google Health, said that there are many global search engine users looking for information about skin, hair and nail problems, with up to 10 billion search requests every year, but they do not have access to accurate information most of the time.

Bowie added, “Almost two billion people around the world suffer from skin diseases, and most often the first step for patients is to resort to (Google), but words cannot properly describe the situation, which leads to inaccurate information,” according to a report published by the site. Sky News “.

During the “Google” conference this week, the company reviewed the new tool to help detect skin diseases, and made it clear that the user uploads three well-lit and clear pictures of the skin, hair or nails from different angles, after that the tool raises a series of questions about the user’s skin type. How long the problem has occurred and other symptoms that help the tool narrow the possibilities.

The next step is an analysis of the tool’s artificial intelligence model for that information, based on various symptoms of skin diseases, which have been reviewed by specialized doctors, and according to Peggyboy, the tool is based on 288 conditions to provide a list of possible matching conditions between the user’s disease state and the expectation of the tool. to her.

Next, performance provides dermatologist-reviewed information and answers to common questions, along with identical and similar images. Users can either save or delete their results or contribute them to Google’s research and development.

And confirms the new product manager at “Google” that the information provided by users is stored and encrypted securely, and that the company does not use that data to target ads.

Bowie notes that the tool will help users to initially recognize the skin disease, but it cannot be considered a substitute for doctors.