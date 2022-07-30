Wednesday, October 13, 2021, changeable weather, around 1 p.m. In the vicinity of a shop on Amsterdamsestraatweg in Utrecht, unobtrusive men mingle with casual passers-by and purposeful visitors. They keep an eye on everything on assignment. They pay extra attention not only to who walks in and out of the store, but especially to who is already present in the store. One person has their special attention. This is the moment that has been so long awaited.