Looks like a mini Batmobile, sounds like a TIE starfighter Star Wars and goes like a jekko. The McMurtry Spéirling – which you know from its record at Goodwood – goes into production. Before the electric monster reaches people’s garages, the track car will be ‘improved’ according to the company. How to improve this lightweight teleportation machine is beyond us.

The production car – which is called McMurtry de Spéirling ‘Pure’ – will in any case come with all the goodies that driver Max Chilton used at Goodwood. That means two electric motors with a 60-kWh battery and 1,015 hp of power going to the rear wheels. Add to that a frighteningly low weight of less than 1,000 kilograms.

This thing gets some serious performance as a result. Not only does it have a top speed of 306 km/h, it can also shoot through corners pulling 3G. With a full battery you should be able to drive around the Silverstone circuit ten times without having to hold back. Charging then takes twenty minutes with a fast charger.

The Spéirling is now even faster on Goodwood

The company goes for perfection with the production car. The car is being tweaked left and right, such as with 15 percent lighter side skirts, a better gearbox and battery technology. This makes the customer version of the Spéirling even faster. Handy for when you take it to track days – which you will of course – but it’s even nicer in a real racing class. That’s why you can enter the McMurtry in the hypercar class of the GT1 Sports Club series.

The price of the McMurtry Spéirling is not tender

McMurtry builds 100 units of the Spéirling. The price tag dangling from the rear wing is £820,000 before taxes. Converted to euros, the price of the McMurtry Spéirling is about 950,000 euros. Add taxes to that and you’re well over a million. Before that, there will be a prototype that will be installed at Goodwood – where else? – will pass his final test. After that, the first models will be delivered in 2025.