The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved a resolution on Friday (16) to demand that Venezuelan authorities “promptly” publish the voting records of the presidential election held on July 28.

According to information from the EFE agency, the non-binding text had been presented by the United States, with Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Suriname and Uruguay as co-sponsors.

This time, unlike a resolution voted on July 31, when Brazil abstained, which prevented its approval, the Brazilian government supported the measure.

According to CNN, this was influenced by the fact that the new text gives up international verification of the process, which the Lula government was opposed to.

The resolution urges Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) to “promptly publish the minutes with the results of the presidential election vote broken down by polling station” and to “respect the fundamental principle of popular sovereignty through an impartial verification of the results that guarantees the transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the electoral process.”

The text also calls on the Nicolás Maduro regime to respect human rights and to protect embassies and asylum seekers who use these places.

The day after the election, which the Chavista CNE says was won by Maduro, the opposition made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the voting records, which prove the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González.

The CNE has not yet released its minutes, which it claims would prove Maduro’s victory. Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by Chavismo, will review the result.