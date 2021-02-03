Coronavirus pandemic: how did the vaccination mess come about? Karl Lauterbach provides an explanation – including criticism of the EU. And not only that.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Covid-19 case numbers stay high and there is one hard lockdown .

: The stay high and there is one . For lack of Corona vaccine come the Vaccinations against that Coronavirus slow progress.

come the against that slow progress. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) names at Markus Lanz (ZDF) the failures of EU and federal government.

Munich / Mainz – How could it only for coronaVaccination mess in Germany come? SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach delivered in the shipment Markus Lanz (ZDF) now a sound argument.

With this he covered perhaps the greatest omission of European Union (EU) and Federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on: You apparently have the production facilities for the required in your planning of the vaccination campaign Vaccines too much disregarded.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Karl Lauterbach expects to need until 2022

Lauterbach is now known as a ruthless analyst and pragmatist in the Corona crisis. And so quoted Lanz the Rhinelander at the beginning of the ZDF broadcast with the words: “By mid-2021 we may only be able to vaccinate 20 percent of the population. Until we are all vaccinated, it will probably be 2022. ”With the reference that Lauterbach had already said these sentences in August 2020.

And Lauterbach? Put on. “I wasn’t the only one who said that. There were also other scientists who looked into what was ordered and how. The European Union did not spend anything on accelerated production. It was therefore clear that not that much could be produced in the beginning and that we would have a shortage in the beginning, ”he said.

“With the Americans”, however, “three Biontech plants expanded very quickly, ”he said, adding that“ Americans spent at least seven or eight times as much as the population ”to ramp up vaccine production.

Coronavirus vaccines in Germany: Karl Lauterbach – allegations against the EU and the federal government

Sharp criticism of the organization of European Union (EU) and federal government? “To be fair, I want to put it this way: The EU would not repeat the way in which the vaccine was bought,” said Lauterbach: “You would have had to buy a lot of all vaccines because vaccines cost nothing compared to the pandemic. The whole vaccinethat we have now bought is worth less than a two or three day lockdown in the entire restaurant business. The vaccines are very inexpensive compared to Lockdown. “

The USA would have bought so much of each vaccine that “if only one is successful, they will have enough of this one too,” he said EU I conveyed to pharmaceutical companies in Europe: “You are responsible for the factories yourself. If I cap the price up and want extra fast production, I have to pay extra for it. And the EU was not ready to do that. But the Americans did it. ”

Striking: While it was about planning the vaccine campaign, had Germany currently holds the Council Presidency of the EU.

Third corona wave in Germany? Karl Lauterbach – incidence of 25 and R value of 0.7 are decisive

On top of that: Lauterbach also calculated how both one third corona wave prevented as well as that Coronavirus mutations could be defeated. So it needs a nationwide 7 day incidence from 25. Currently lying Germany at “about 90. Right now we’re going down about ten a week”.

His encouragement: The mutations are not invincible, Denmark and England have shown that. But “then the R value should be 0.7. 0.7 is about the golden hit zone. The old variant sinks and the new mutations cannot grow. Unfortunately we are 0.1 to 0.15 too high, ”said Lauterbach at Markus Lanz (ZDF).

Coronavirus mutations in Germany: Karl Lauterbach expects infections to be 30 percent

The Mutations of the British variant B.1.1.7 and the South African variant B.1.351 would currently spread more rapidly, “it is now assumed that around ten to 15 percent of new infections already come from these sources,” he continued: “That means we are in a lockdown that is pushing down the old variant, but at the same time the more dangerous variants increase. And from mid-February, the proportion of new variants should be around 30 percent. From 30 percent, the overall incidence would rise again, although the old variant declines. “

Lauterbach advises facing the hard corona lockdown therefore: “Now sharpen it up a bit. What we do on February 14th will be of great importance. ” (pm)