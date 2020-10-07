Highlights: Registered national and state level parties can appoint up to 30 star campaigners.

Previously the number of campaigners for the national and state level party was fixed at 40.

The parties will have to hand over the names of their star campaigners to the Commission in due time.

new Delhi

Many people were shocked when the Election Commission announced the assembly elections in Bihar. Not only the country, many countries of the world are now looking towards India. Meanwhile, in the wake of corona virus, the Election Commission has taken a big decision regarding the possibility of crowd in campaigning for Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in several states. The Election Commission of India on Wednesday reduced the number of ‘Star Campaigners’ from 40 to 30 for all recognized national and regional parties. The number of star campaigners has been reduced from 20 to 15 for unrecognized regional parties during the epidemic.

Actually, a new rule has been made regarding star campaigners. According to the new rule, national and regional parties will be able to make only 30 star campaigners. Other parties will make only 15 star campaigners.

Earlier you used to get 7 days

In a letter to all the Chief Electoral Officers, the Election Commission has said that parties can submit a list of their star campaigners within 10 days of the notification of the respective phase of the election. Earlier they used to get seven days. There are 8 recognized national parties in India… Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and NPP.

Explanation was sought on 1 October

The Election Commission said that during its tour to Bihar, it was informed about the possibility of large number of people gathering due to star campaigners. At an October 1 press conference, clarification was sought on health hazards due to the presence of large number of people there during such visits, especially the landing of the helicopter.

Special preparation for Bihar election

The letter said, the Commission again discussed the issue on Wednesday. Considering all the facts and the circumstances arising out of the epidemic and the balance of political parties’ need to campaign, the Commission decided to review the rules for Star campaigners. Voting is to be held in three phases in Bihar on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. The by-elections are to be held on November 3 and 7 for various vacant seats in the state.