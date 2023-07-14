Porto Sant’Elpidio, the tragic disappearance of Franco Mazelli, an 18-year-old who fell from the roof of a shed yesterday morning is being investigated

The Carabinieri of Fermo and the labor inspectorate are investigating to understand what actually happened in Posto Sant’Elpidio around 9:00 yesterday. Frank Mazellia young man of only 18, fell from a chasm that opened in the roof of a local industrial plant, losing his life instantly.

It is still not entirely clear what the boy was doing in that area and, in particular, on the roof of that industrial warehouse.

However, the facts report that a young man from only 18 years oldwith a life still ahead full of dreams and hopes, lost his life falling into the void from a height of about 10 meters.

The incident took place precisely at Porto Sant’Elpidio, near Fermo, in the Marche region. Franco Mazelli had climbed onto the roof of a shed when a panel of the latter gave way and he fell into the void.

Rescuers from the Green Cross immediately intervened on the spot, but there was nothing they could do for him. He was died practically instantly.

Shortly afterwards, the Carabinieri of the company of Fermo and his labor inspectorswho are now trying to figure out what that guy was doing up there.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that he was went there to visit his uncle, engaged in work in a building adjacent to that of the tragedy. For the moment, these are hypotheses, nothing confirmed by the competent authorities which, as mentioned in advance, are investigating on the case.

Condolences for the death of Franco Mazelli

The news of the 18-year-old’s death immediately spread to Porto Sant’Elpidio, where he lived with his family of Albanian origins.

Massimiliano Ciarpellamayor of the Marche town, wanted to show on his behalf and that of the entire municipal administration condolences and closeness to the family of the young victim, affected by such an unexpected and devastating tragedy.

