Eventually, the IPL-13 schedule was set for the release date. In this way the waiting clocks were over. Brijesh Patel, chairman of the league’s governing council, told the NBT that it is now certain that the schedule will be released on Sunday, today, September 6. Although he did not provide any further information officially, there are indications that this time schedule will be completely different from the traditional IPL schedule.

In view of the requirements in the era of Corona epidemic, there has been a detailed discussion on creating a ‘dynamic schedule’. There is also a possibility that the first match is not between the finalist teams of last year. The organizers are also awaiting the green signal for travel between Dubai to Abu Dhabi. It is likely to be found today.

Read, Virat Kohli shares a picture with the coach, wrote a heart-winning message

Schedule will be dynamic

There were several reasons for the delay in the release of the IPL schedule this time. Many things had to be kept in mind while making the schedule. The biggest question was what would happen if someone or some member of a team came to Corona positive before a match. According to the rules, the positive member will have to remain in a 14-day isolation while the rest of the team will also have to undergo a six-day quarantine. Later everyone will have to undergo the test.

Rohit Sharma doing workout with wife Ritika, shared video

2 players of CSK Corona positive

The IPL organizers ‘worries were heightened by the 13 members’ positives, including two Chennai Super Kings players. This is the reason that this time it was considered to create a dynamic schedule (change if necessary) instead of static schedule (which does not change).

Virat vs Dinesh debut!

It has been the tradition of the IPL that teams playing finals last year in an opening match clash. This time this tradition may change. This time instead of the previous champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Superkings (CSK) Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders captained by Dinesh Karthik may face off in the first match. This is because of the hindrance in CSK’s preparations.

IPL 2020: second major shock to CSK, after Raina, now Bhajji also withdraws

The schedule could continue till 30 August

There were earlier indications that the schedule would be released by 29 or 30 August. The organizers wanted to be convinced that once all the teams finish the quarter term, Kovid comes down to the nets in the negative 19 Tests. However, CSK’s practice starting on August 29 had to be postponed as his team was badly impacted by Corona. All the negatives of this team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni also had to stay in the quarantine for six days and then undergo the corona test.

Chennai started practice from 4

The Superkings have started practice from 4 September. However, 13 members of his team are still in isolation. In such a situation, his preparations are affected and he can be given a few more days for his first match.

Read, Dhoni wants to make this ‘unlucky’ cricketer to be Australian team, know why

Border issue not resolved

The issue of travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai remains a major headache for IPL organizers. The IPL matches are to be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. There is no problem in traveling between Dubai and Sharjah, but the rules for going from Dubai to Abu Dhabi are strict. Everyone has to come up negative in two Kovid Tests before crossing the border.

Test report is valid for 48 hours only

The results of these two tests are considered valid for 48 hours only. That is, if someone wants to enter Abu Dhabi again after 48 hours, then they will have to undergo two tests again and their results should be negative. BCCI officials are trying to get an exemption from this. Has this matter been resolved? Brijesh Patel remained silent on this question. However, a source from Dubai said that the green signal has not been received yet. There is a holiday on Friday and Saturday. The schedule will be released only after receiving the letter for the border from the Abu Dhabi administration on Sunday.