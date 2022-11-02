“Help me to help you!”, A Tom Cruise in the version of a sports agent heated up, addressing Cuba Gooding Jr, his client in “Jerry Maguire”. And even if Maldini and Massara will never say it, it is more or less what they also think in reference to Rafael Leao, whose contract renewal with the Rossoneri risks becoming a film already seen, to stay on the subject of cinema. Help us help you, Rafa. Take us to the knockout stages of the Champions League and maybe, who knows, the negotiation will benefit.