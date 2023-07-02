Surprise announcement by former top model Naomi Campbell, who announced the birth of her second child on her Instagram account

Exactly as she had already acted in 2021, when she became a mother for the first time, even today Naomi Campbell, one of the most coveted and famous supermodels in history, only wanted to announce the birth of the baby at the end, when she already had her baby in her arms. This time it’s a boy.

Credit: naomi – Instagram

Naomi Campbell really needs very little introduction. Her name, her face, the mark she has left in the fashion world speak absolutely for her, one of the greatest supermodels in history.

Today he is 53 years oldkept her astounding beauty and also the promise she made to herself a few years ago, when she spoke of her desire to become a mother. In this regard, in 2016 she said:

I want to have children, even if I don’t know how yet. I think I would make a good mother and many agree not me. I’ll do it when I feel ready. Without running. And if there isn’t a man, I’ll do it myself. I’m not afraid to do it and with today’s medical technologies and research, it’s not that difficult. But, as I said, I need time to gather as much information as possible.

Naomi Campbell had a baby boy

Credit: naomi – Instagram

Those words had already found effective response in 2021when at the age of 51 and thanks to surrogacy, she had welcomed her first daughter into her life.

Naomi Campbell had kept the news hidden until the end, when instead she showed herself with the baby in her arms:

“A beautiful little blessing chose me as his mother“, he had written accompanying the post on social media, then speaking of his immense happiness and the pride of having a lifelong bond with her.

History repeated itself today and, like two years ago, the former model decided to come out when everything was already done. A new post on the profile Instagram served Naomi for announce the birth of her second baby. This time, it’s a little boy: