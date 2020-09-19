Giving information about the 75th session of UNGA, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that this time the session is going to be historic in many ways. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in two debates in this digital session starting from Monday. Tirumurthy said that the first debate will be like a normal debate where PM Modi will keep the national statement. Apart from this, on Monday there will be other important debates about the beginning of the 75th session of the United Nations. He said that during this time the Prime Minister’s address will definitely be the highlight of our country’s participation in UNGA.

He said that India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would also attend some ministerial meetings on the lines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and discuss important issues. He said that we are going to participate in this session in a different kind of situation which is going to be quite interesting. At the same time, both the Corona crisis and this important meeting will inspire us to do something different.

A ‘general discussion’ is held at the beginning of the session which usually lasts for a week. In this, the leaders of 193 member countries of the Union address the world. On 22 July the General Assembly decided that “each member country, observer country and the European Union will send a recorded video of the statement of its Head of State, Vice President, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Deputy Minister to the 75th anniversary session of the United Nations.” The work will be broadcast after the introduction of their representatives at the assembly hall during discussion. ”

The General Assembly expressed concern over the worsening situation from the Corona virus pandemic and underlined the recommendation of a borderline meeting at the UN campus as precautionary steps to prevent the spread of Kovid-19. This will be the first time in the organization’s 75-year history that world leaders will not be able to gather in New York. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the General Assembly will begin on September 21, the general discussion of the 75th session of the General Assembly will begin on September 22.