From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Nadja Zinsmeister

The earthquake happened off the Lebanese coast. © Schreenshot Helmholtz Center Potsdam

There were new earthquakes in the Mediterranean Sea and Iraq. They were not as strong as the tremors in Turkey and Syria. Nevertheless, there are warnings of further earthquakes. The news ticker.

Update from February 22, 09:38: The earth trembled again near Syria and Turkey. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred in the eastern Mediterranean near the border between Israel and Lebanon early Wednesday morning, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) Potsdam and the US earthquake monitoring station USGS. Another magnitude 4.6 tremor struck about an hour later in Iraq, which borders Syria. The earth also trembled in Turkey.

There were initially no reports of injuries. The tremors did not stop, Marlene Brax, head of the Lebanese Center for Geophysics, said according to local media. More energy is trapped underground, which is now being released. Two large continental plates meet in the region.

Updated February 22, 6:36 amr: Relief supplies are urgently needed in the earthquake areas. Two weeks after the earthquake disaster, hardly any help has arrived in north-west Syria. Four million residents in the region were dependent on support even before the earthquake.

Hardly any support for earthquake victims in north-west Syria

The United Nations said almost 200 trucks with relief supplies had been sent to northwestern Syria since the quake. Ten trucks passed the Al Rai crossing for the first time on Monday. For comparison: Last year, according to the aid organization Doctors Without Borders, there were an average of 145 trucks per week.

The local aid organizations criticize the sluggish deliveries. The UN has committed “a crime against the Syrian people,” the Syrian organization White Helmets said. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths acknowledged that the UN had “abandoned the people of north-west Syria”.

After the earthquake disaster in Turkey: Lawyers file a complaint against the government

Update from February 21, 6:13 p.m.: More than 48,000 people have died in the severe earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border area. On Monday, further tremors shook the area, and the number of dead and injured continues to rise. Because of the disaster, numerous lawyers have now filed a complaint against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and several other officials – including ministers, governors and construction companies. As can be seen from the criminal complaint, the lawyers accuse them of intentional and negligent homicide and abuse of office, among other things.

“As lawyers in this state, we cannot turn a blind eye to such injustice,” lawyer Pinar Akbina Karaman told dpa on Tuesday. So far, 61 lawyers have signed the ad. In Turkey, there is a general debate as to whether and to what extent the extent of the earthquake catastrophe could have been prevented. Among other things, the government is accused of not having invested enough in the provision and safety of buildings in the endangered region. The opposition also accuses the government of failing to respond to the crisis. This in turn rejects the allegations as misinformation. According to the government, the extent of the earthquake alone is responsible for the current difficulties.

Experts officially confirm: New earthquakes in Turkey are aftershocks of the first

Update from February 21, 4:45 p.m.: According to experts, the severe earthquakes in Turkey on Monday evening are the result of the severe tremors of two weeks ago. “The quake is to be classified as an aftershock overall,” said Marco Bohnhoff from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) Potsdam of the dpa. With a magnitude of 6.3, the earthquake itself was very strong. However, aftershocks often reached a magnitude of up to an order of magnitude below that of the main tremor. Scientifically, the quake is not surprising, but “in view of the new deaths, it is of course tragic,” says Bohnhoff.

With regard to the background of the recent strong tremors, the earthquake expert said that the tremors on February 6 with a magnitude of 7.7 had caused stress redistribution. The rock could no longer withstand it. The region is dealing with a “triumvirate of plate boundaries”. The zone under Cyprus was probably also affected by the shocks on Monday. “Potentially very large earthquakes of the Japan 2011 type are possible there.” But there are still many big question marks. In March 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the east coast of Japan and a subsequent tsunami caused severe destruction.

New earthquakes in Turkey: dead and hundreds injured – logistical error causes great anger

Update from February 21, 1:45 p.m.: After renewed earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay on Monday evening, the authorities called on people not to return to their homes. The media reported that there were not enough tents in the province and that many people still stayed in damaged houses.

The mayor of the municipality of Samandag, Refik Eryilmaz, said in an interview with journalist Cüneyt Özdemir published on YouTube on Tuesday that there was an urgent need for tents. Accordingly, 15,000 tents are necessary. The civil protection agency Afad had previously announced that it had already delivered 6,000 more tents to the region during the night.

Eryilmaz accused the civil protection agency Afad of logistical errors. Initially, no individual tents were distributed because a tent camp was to be set up. There is also a lack of urgently needed sanitary facilities. Only recently did Afad start distributing tents. People are very angry and spend the nights outside in the cold, Eryilmaz said.

New earthquakes in Turkey also felt in Syria, Israel, Iraq and Lebanon

February 21 update at 8:34 am: The Turkish civil protection authority Afad reports six dead and 231 injured after the new earthquake in Turkey. Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 shook the Turkish province of Hatay on Monday evening. 14 days after the devastating earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria.

According to media reports, the most recent earthquakes were also felt in north-western Syria, in Israel, Iraq and Lebanon. According to media reports, many people in Hatay province are staying overnight in damaged houses because there are still too few tents in the region. The civil protection authority has now announced that it had already delivered 6,000 more tents to the region during the night.

New earthquakes in Turkey: dead and hundreds injured – people trapped under rubble

Update from February 21, 7:37 a.m: The death toll from the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to at least six, according to Turkish media.

In the towns of Aleppo, Tartus and Hama, residents panicked and jumped from their houses, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday morning. The activists had already reported 470 injuries shortly after the renewed tremors, 320 of them in the government-controlled regions and 150 in the rebel areas. The head of the rescue organization White Helmets, Raed al-Saleh, also reported 150 injuries for the Syrian regions held by rebels.

According to the aid organization SAMS, houses collapsed in several places near the city of Aleppo.

Update from February 21, 6:08 a.m: Three minutes apart, two earthquakes struck Hatay province in Turkey. The region was hit on Monday evening with magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 earthquakes. At least three people died as a result. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 294 people were injured, 18 of them seriously. Several people were trapped under the rubble.

Injuries were also registered in Syria: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights counted 470 injured in the country in the evening, most of them in the Aleppo area. The two earthquakes were followed by numerous aftershocks.

Two new earthquakes in Turkey: “Everything collapsed” – at least three dead

Update from February 20, 10:08 p.m.: The earthquake on Monday evening killed at least three people in Turkey. For Syria, the rescue organization White Helmets announced that several towns and villages were affected in north-western Syria. In several areas, house walls and balconies collapsed. 125 people were injured, most of them from “fear and panic” because people jumped from houses or passed out.

At least three dead after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – 213 injured in hospital

Update from February 20, 9:29 p.m.: Two weeks after the first tremors, Turkey experienced another earthquake with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. According to media reports, the earthquake was also felt in the surrounding provinces, in northern Syria, in Israel, Iraq and Lebanon. Houses have collapsed again in several places near the city of Aleppo, and new victims have arrived in at least four clinics run by the aid organization SAMS.

At least three people were killed in the Turkish province of Hatay as a result of the new earthquake. 213 people were taken to hospitals, said Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Monday evening. Soylu warned people not to go indoors again. So far there have been 26 aftershocks.

The previously issued tsunami warning was a standard procedure and the warning will now be lifted, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Monday evening.

New earthquakes in Turkey within minutes – magnitude 6.4 and 5.8

first report: Hatay/Munich – Around two weeks after the severe earthquake in south-east Turkey, the area was again hit by two new earthquakes. This was reported by the civil protection authority AFAD and the seismological authority Kandilli. Two earthquakes with magnitudes 6.4 and 5.8 occurred within a few minutes. Turkish media unanimously reported that several damaged buildings had collapsed.

Two new earthquakes in Turkey – “Everything collapsed!”

A man sits next to his collapsed house as a search team searches for people in Kharamanmaras. (Archive image) © Ahmed Deeb/dpa

Turkish journalist Adem Metan confirmed this in a short video on Twitter. “Friends, there was a very big earthquake, everything collapsed, everything!” he reported in the dramatic recording. The transmitter CNN Turk later reported that people were trapped under the rubble of houses collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

The civil protection authority warned the population not to enter damaged houses. Warnings were also given not to be near buildings that are in danger of collapsing. Another video from the earthquake area showed Turkish soldiers carrying away people injured in the earthquake on a stretcher and searching the area.

Tsunami warning for Turkey: “Ambulance sirens can be heard everywhere”

The Seismological Center for Europe and the Mediterranean (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning for the affected areas after the two earthquakes in Turkey. “Ambulance sirens can be heard everywhere,” Turkish singer and leader of the Ahbap charity Haluk Levent wrote on Twitter. Correspondents from several Turkish broadcasters also spoke of panic on the streets. (bb)