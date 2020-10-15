This time not only the number of alliances in Bihar elections, the number of candidates for the post of Chief Minister is also quite high. This time there are six contenders for the post of CM. The NDA, a coalition of JDU, BJP, Hum and VIP, has again declared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the Chief Minister. But, the Grand Alliance of the RJD, Congress and the three Left parties have changed their face this time.

Nitish Kumar was also the face of this alliance in the last election, but this time Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the CM candidate. Apart from this, the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, consisting of six parties, has declared former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and Pappu Yadav as the Progressive Democratic Alliance its candidate for Chief Minister. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan has never declared himself as the CM candidate, but his party LJP has declared him as the chief ministerial candidate. Just before this election, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who created a new party named Plurals, has also declared herself as the next Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar

NDA Chief Minister’s face

Long experience of parliamentary life

Became MLA: First elected to Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1985

Become MP

Elected to the 9th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1989. Subsequently, he was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Became a minister at the center

April to November 1990: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Cooperation

19 March 1998 to 5 August 1999: Union Railway Minister

13 October 1999 to 22 November 1999: Minister of Ground Floor Transport

27 May 2000 to 20 March 2001: Agriculture Minister

22 July 2001 to 21 May 2004: Railway Minister

Become chief minister

03 to 10 March 2000 for the first time seven days

24 November 2005 to 24 November 2010

26 November 2010 to 17 May 2014

22 February 2015 till now

main work

Complete prohibition in the state. Created a roadmap for agricultural development. As Chief Minister, he laid a network of roads in Bihar. Launched closed bridge corporation and seed corporation. Reservation for women in panchayats and jobs. Bicycle and dress scheme for school children. Provided electricity to every village in the state. Five thousand pension to the Bhagalpur riot victims every month. Madarsa teachers were given revised pay scales. Ordnance Factory at Nalanda, Rail Coach Factory at Nalanda. Rail bridges at Digha, Kosi and Munger, made ICAR regional office at Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav

CM face of Grand Alliance

Tejashwi Yadav has very little experience of parliamentary life. In the last assembly elections, he contested for the first time and won and became an MLA. But, there are works done by father Lalu Prasad for social change in his account. In the Mahagathbandhan government led by Nitish Kumar, he had a road and building department. However, he later withdrew from the government due to separation from JDU’s Grand Alliance. In the same tenure, he got experience of both Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition.

Became MLA for the first time in 2015

Became Deputy Chief Minister in the same year

Major work

Tejashwi Yadav has few achievements due to short parliamentary life. As the Minister for Road Construction, the first bridge of the six-lane bridge over the Ganges in Patna is one of his major achievements. He proposed the first double decker bridge in Chapra. Raised voice for the upliftment of backward classes. Initiated to make the party from A to Z party by removing Mai from the equation.

Upendra Kushwaha

CM candidate of Grand Democratic Secular Alliance

Upendra Kushwaha’s political life is also long. Twenty years ago, he started his life as a legislator for the first time. He was earlier in JDU and later formed RLSP in 2013.

Become MLA

Became MLA for the first time in the year 2000. First Deputy Leader of the Legislative Assembly and then Leader of the Opposition was appointed.

Become MP

In 2010, JDU went to Rajya Sabha by quota.

Joined NDA in 2014 and became MP

In 2014, he became the Minister of State for Human Resource Development.

Major work

Started Central Universities in Motihari and Bodh Gaya. Approved Kendriya Vidyalaya at Goh and Nawada in Aurangabad. Struggled continuously for the improvement of education.

Pappu Yadav

CM candidate of progressive democratic coalition

Became Independent MLA from Sinhareshwara in 1990 for the first time

First became MP from Purnia in 1991

Been MP five times after that

Elected the best MP in the Lok Sabha in the year 2015

Year 2015 formed its own party Jan Adhikar Party (Democratic)

work

Pappu Yadav has many social works to his name. During the floods last year, he assisted many houses in Patna. Even before this, in every disaster, he stands with the people.

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary

Self-proclaimed CM candidate

JDU’s former MLC is the daughter of Vinod Chaudhary. She first entered politics in March 2020 and formed the Plurals Party. He introduced himself as the Chief Minister as soon as he entered politics. He has not had any achievements so far in politics. This time in the election, he has announced to give candidates for all seats.