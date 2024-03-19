Home page World

When a Boeing 737 approached Amsterdam Airport on Friday, the landing flaps did not extend. Problems with Boeing aircraft have been increasing recently.

Amsterdam – A Boeing 737 traveling from Manchester to Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Friday had a flap problem on its wing shortly before landing. This was reported by the industry newspaper Aviation Herald on Sunday. The captain therefore decided to abort the landing approach. But there wasn't much time left because there was only enough fuel for another 30 minutes. Problems with Boeing aircraft have recently increased.

Crew masters the situation: KLM plane lands safely on the second attempt

The KLM plane on flight KL-1074 was already approaching runway 27 at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam when the crew noticed the flap problem at an altitude of around 150 meters. The pilot then took off and brought the aircraft to an altitude of around 900 meters Aviation Herald reported. The crew first went through a checklist for these situations and then made an emergency call.

At this point there was enough fuel for 30 minutes, the report continued. Therefore, the flight captain decided to make a second landing attempt. On the second approach, the flaps were positioned correctly and the aircraft landed safely at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport approximately 20 minutes after the first attempt. The airline KLM emphasized to RTLthat the safety of the passengers was never endangered.

Boeing aircraft incidents: US authorities alerted

Recently, problems with Boeing aircraft have been increasing. After an almost new Boeing 737 Max 9 lost a part of its fuselage shortly after take-off in the USA, this model came into the sights of the US authorities. The USA temporarily imposed a flight ban on 171 aircraft in the series. Last Friday, a Boeing 737-824 lost a fuselage cover during flight. The pilots were able to land the plane safely. The problem was only discovered after landing in the city of Medford, Oregon, it said. About a week earlier there was a Boeing 777 lost a wheel at the start in San Francisco.

Despite individual incidents, aircraft remain statistically one of the safest forms of transport in the world: last year, 4.6 billion passengers were transported, and a total of 80 people died in accidents involving passenger aircraft during this period. According to a data analysis by the Hamburg aircraft accident office Jacdec last year, the particularly safe airlines were the Arab airline Emirates and the Dutch KLM. The largest German airline Lufthansa took 13th place in the global safety ranking of the 25 companies with the highest traffic performance.

