The Government this Friday marked a strong difference between the “Vaccinated VIP” and Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, who also received a dose of Sputnik V, but in a completely different situation than the privileged ones.

In fact, the scandal over the VIP vaccination that was mounted in the Ministry of Health, cost Minister Ginés González García his job, and also a strong anger of the president with deputy Eduardo Valdés and Senator Jorge Taiana, to whom he dropped from his trip to Mexico.

However, the Government reported this Friday that Foreign Minister Solá’s situation is different: that he was vaccinated at the Posadas hospital in Palomar. The Foreign Ministry added that he was vaccinated this Friday morning.

It was reported that he was “vaccinated” at the request of the Foreign Ministry’s medical team, being a population at risk, and also being subjected to permanent personal exchanges in his work.

Solá is 70 years old, and this Sunday he is traveling with President Fernández to Mexico. And also, he has other trips planned for this year. He was recently with Fernández in Chile. But the president was already vaccinated.

In the Palacio San Martín they indicated that the minister “began to do the procedures to request the turn to be vaccinated after receiving the corresponding medical indication.”