The Barranquilla Pan American Games 2027 remain in doubt. The failures that Colombia has had with the commitments in the contract with Panam Sports, the company that manages the fairs, have the competition in suspense.

This Wednesday, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez, the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, and the president of Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Ciro Solano, They presented a proposal to Panam Spots in Santiago de Chile that ratified their interest in holding the Games.

The key

On August 30, 2023, Panama Sports He sent a letter in which he gave an ultimatum to Colombia to catch up with economic commitments and ratify the venue for the Pan American Games. The deadline will end on October 29.

There are eight million dollars that have not been paid. The commitment was that Colombia would deliver four million on July 30, 2022 and the other four on July 30, 2023, but that was not fulfilled.

Panam Sports demands not only the total payment of the money before the indicated date, but also that the insurance policy or bank guarantee slip must be paid for 50 million dollars, on January 31, 2023.

The organization of the Games in Barranquilla has only paid $250,000 for the granting of the venue (July 30, 2021), one million more for the granting of sponsorships (July 30, 2021) and another equal amount for the same concept, which It was paid on November 30, 2021.

The above without taking into account that the organization and carrying out of the fairs has a cost of US400 million, confirmed Mindsport.

More money

As Panam Sports was informed this Wednesday, that figure is divided into US$70 million for infrastructure works and US$330 million for the organization of the Games.

Regarding the US$50 million insurance policy, Colombia asked to “analyze the need, relevance and conditions of said guarantee in the contractual terms that were established.”

The Government’s commitment to the development of the Games was ratified and “Panam Sports was asked to provide the necessary inputs and guidelines to proceed under the terms described in the contract,” it was said.

A delegation visited the city’s sports venues. Photo: EL TIEMPO and Press Mayor’s Office

And it was proposed to hold the Games in Barranquilla, Cartagena, Santa Marta, San Andrés “and others in the Colombian Caribbean, in which we can take advantage of their installed capacity.”

Finally, “we want to point out that we have the greatest willingness for Barranquilla to receive the flag as the host city of the Games on November 5, 2023 during the closing of the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile”.

The delegation, once the presentation was over, indicated that they felt optimistic that Panam Sports would ratify Colombia as the host of the 2027 Games, something that will have a response this Thursday in Santiago.

